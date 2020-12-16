Hold your horses, people! Or maybe hold your reindeer would be more appropriate, since this is the holiday season.
We are being so taken by a COVID-19 vaccine being introduced and made available, that we’re forgetting one thing – this is a vaccine, not a cure for the coronavirus. And it won’t prevent you from getting the virus.
A doctor on television even stated that the end of the virus is near. I thought that was a bit overzealous.
What this vaccine does is, it will lesson the seriousness of the virus if you get it.
Just like people have the misconception that getting a flu vaccine will keep them from getting the flu, it won’t. It only makes it more manageable, if you do.
So, while I’m not trying be the Grinch that spoiled Christmas, let’s keep things in their proper perspective, and along with getting vaccinated when the opportunity comes, we need to remain vigilant and KEEP doing the things that we need to do to prevent ourselves from getting the virus.