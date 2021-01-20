When I was a freshman at Northern Arizona University, my roommate and I – we were both desert rats from Parker – had this stroke of genius.
It started snowing at about 9 a.m. on the Saturday of a Lumberjacks night football game, in old Lumberjack Stadium (before there ever was the Walkup Skydome). The white stuff kept falling, relentlessly, so we made a trip to what was known as Yellow Front, where we purchased, no, not boots, but a can of 3M water repellant to spray on our tennis shoes, to keep them “dry” for the walk through the eventual 18 inches of snow to the stadium.
What a couple of morons.
When we got back to our room that night, our toes were so, so close to suffering from frostbite it was ridiculous.
Which brings me to Sunday’s NFC championship game in Green Bay – the forecast is for 29 degrees and snow at kickoff. I love my Packers, but they don’t make enough 3M water repellant to make me want to endure that!