When did you put up your Christmas tree?
I ask because on Thanks-giving evening, my wife and I took our dog for a walk and saw three homes in our neighborhood in which Christmas trees were standing in the front window, decorated and lit.
Wow!
When I was growing up we’d get our tree about two weeks before Christmas.
After it was up and my dad had hung the lights, we got to decorate it, to my mom’s specifications – a progression of small ornaments at the top to bigger ornaments at the bottom.
Lastly came the tinsel. This was old school “real” tinsel, made from lead, which also had to be hung just so. My brother and I could not just toss it onto the tree. Oh no, each strand had to be hung separately.
Each strand could also be wadded up into a lead ball, which my brother and I would throw at one another, and then get sent to our room.
Hey, it was better than hanging that stuff strand by strand.
