Apparently I’m a subscriber to something called “The Discoverer Blog.”
I don’t know how I became a subscriber, but I get items from this “blog” pretty much every day.
Yesterday, it offered up “14 Gorgeous Places You Didn’t Know Were in Arizona.”
After reading the opening, “While most minds immediately jump to the Grand Canyon when thinking of Arizona, there are plenty of other fantastic spots in this sunny state that you have to see to believe,” I was so disappointed.
Maybe Yuma is the best kept secret in the Grand Canyon State, because there was not one mention of what we have to offer down in this corner.
So I decided, that if anyone should ask me what’s so “gorgeous” about us, I’ll tell them, in no particular order: Castle Dome; Coronation Peak; the view from atop Telegraph Pass in any direction; Tinajas Altas Mountains; Mittry Lake; Yuma’s farmland during any growing season; anywhere along the Colorado River between Cibola and Morelos Dam; and East Wetlands Park.
And I’m just getting started.