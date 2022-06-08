I read where a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday night resulted in one of the drivers being ejected, and seriously injured.
Investigators said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
I’m not preaching, but I never go anywhere without wearing my seatbelt. The same goes for the passengers in my vehicle.
From personal experience – in race cars, not on public roadways – I can tell you that I’ve been in some situations where the safety belts I was wearing, well, saved my life. We’re talking about some pretty violent situations, folks, probably a First Take subject for another time.
But the bottom line is my experiences have made me a firm believer in seatbelts’ usefulness.
On that subject, a new TV advertisement promoting the use of seatbelts, shows three crashes – scripted and choreographed, of course – in which one driver says, “I wasn’t going very far.” Another says, “I was in a hurry.” And the third says, “They’re too uncomfortable.”
All I can say to that is, if that’s your reasoning, you are your own worst enemy.
Buckle up!