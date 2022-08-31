My name is Randy.
And I’m an ice-oholic.
It’s true. I absolutely l-o-v-e ice, in my water, tea, energy drinks, you name it.
And lots of it.
And any time of year – summer, fall, winter, spring – it doesn’t matter.
So imagine my angst yesterday when I found the ice machine at work was empty! I probably looked like Marlon Brando when he shouts for his wife Stella in “Street Car Named Desire.” Google it.
I can’t help it. This “obsession” goes back a long way.
In Boy Scouts, I once took my patrol on a hike out through the desert and during a water stop, I remember thinking I would give anything for a soda pop over ice (this was before I learned the importance of drinking water to stay hydrated).
So, we detoured – five miles – to the Parker Airport where I got my fix.
I’m thinking I need an intervention.
And I suppose if I were to resolve my “obsession,” I’d have to go cold turkey – ice cold turkey.
