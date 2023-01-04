When I was a junior in high school, I became a certified Cramer Student Trainer – taping ankles mostly.
During my senior year, however, I treated the Broncs’ star JV running back, Ronnie Mattice, for a lower back strain before a home game against Lake Havasu. I used what was known as “Atomic Balm” to make Ronnie “dangerous” again.
When the game started, Ronnie was, well, unstoppable, scoring three touchdowns and having the game of his life. I was feeling pretty cocky, you know, like, “Hey, I made that happen.”
Yup, right up until Ronnie got knocked unconscious. Then all I could think of was, “Oh my God! I killed Ronnie Mattice!”
In the next few seconds, when Ronnie was lying on the turf, and I was running out there with our team doctor, I could only think the worse. But, Ronnie, helped by an “am cap,” came back to us, and walked off the field. He was done for the night, but he was alive.
I’m praying for the same outcome for Damar Hamlin.