When I was a junior in high school, I became a certified Cramer Student Trainer – taping ankles mostly.

During my senior year, however, I treated the Broncs’ star JV running back, Ronnie Mattice, for a lower back strain before a home game against Lake Havasu. I used what was known as “Atomic Balm” to make Ronnie “dangerous” again.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you