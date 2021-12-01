In my years at the Yuma Sun I’ve met a number of profession-al athletes.
At the top of the list is Curley Culp, the Yuma High School star who went on to be inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame.
In 2015, he was visiting Yuma High School, where I got to meet him, but more importantly, got to listen to him interact with the students. If you weren’t inspired after listening to him, well, then you weren’t listening.
Following his recent passing, I talked with Tim Painter, who played football with Curley at Yuma and is responsible for Curley’s one and only career touchdown, a tackle-eligible pass play with Tim at quarterback during a game against Tempe.
And Tim recounted that Curley was just as great a person as a teenager as he was a Hall of Famer.
Sadly, the world lost an incredible individual when cancer took him from us.
Curley, thank you for inspiring me, and leaving a legacy all of us can only hope to measure up to.