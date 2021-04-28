Yuma Regional Medical Center launched its “30,000 Doses in 30 Days” campaign against COVID 19 last week.
Yuma, we can do this.
We need to do this.
If you don’t do it for yourself, at least do it for everyone else.
There is nothing to be afraid of. Trust me, I know. I am THE biggest baby when it comes to needles and shots, but I put on my big boy shorts and am now fully vaccinated.
Yes, I was a little concerned about how my body would react. I mean, I’d heard all of the horror stories.
But, I stepped up, had a sore arm after the first Moderna dose, and didn’t have the tiniest reaction after the second dose. Nope. Nothing. Was I lucky? Maybe. But the bottom line is, I didn’t die, and to date, no one has died from either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
So, let’s act like the community we are known to be, one community, united, in a great cause, and help YRMC reach its goal.
#Yumastrong, baby!