OK, this is what I want for Christmas.
I want my wife’s and my favorite market to reinstall the human checkout option.
The other day we went on our weekly shopping adventure, and with about $250 worth of groceries in the basket, went to check out, only to find that the store had done away with all of the human checkers.
We were astounded to find that the store had converted entirely to “self checkout.”
So, you now have to scan $250 worth of items – providing you can find the bar code – and then bag them yourself, which also is not easy to do.
And as you struggle to open the next plastic bag, you have the added pressure of knowing the other shoppers are waiting … on you.
I know, this is progress, right? And you can always order online, right?
Um, no thank you.
I’m trying to evolve, really I am, but I’m too old school in this instance.
So, Santa, please hear my plea. I’m sure I’m not alone.