My name is Randy.
And I have a problem.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
My name is Randy.
And I have a problem.
I’m suffering from VPO (vanity plate obsession; I just made that acronym up).
Maybe you suffer from VPO, too.
Here’s the deal. It’s gotten to where, when I’m driving around Yuma looking for photos, or on the way to an assignment, or driving who knows where, I look at just about every license plate in front of me and try to figure out what they mean, assuming, of course, that they are vanity plates (you know, personalized license plates, with special meanings in the numbers and letters).
Then the other day, I was sitting at red light and I was looking at the license plate in front of me, racking my brain trying to figure out the hidden meaning.
And it occurred to me. Dude, maybe it’s just a regular plate, issued by the state, that has absolutely no meaning; that not ALL plates are personalized.
Oh yeah.
So, now I’m a recovering VPOer.
It’s been six days since I stared at a license plate.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.