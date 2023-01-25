I am no vegetarian by any stretch of the imagination.
But I do love fresh vegetables.
Now, as a rule of thumb, I do not get involved with whatever it is I’m photographing, but last week when I photographed the “Garden of Learning” Farmer’s Market at Gary Knox Elementary School, I made an exception.
The produce – broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, kale, cilantro, green leaf lettuce, iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce – the students were selling, all harvested right then and there from the school’s garden, looked amazing! And when I found out the students were selling a bag containing one of each of the vegetables, all for $10, well, I couldn’t pass it up.
It was a great investment! Sunday night my wife got those veggies out of the fridge and assembled one incredible salad.
All of that being said, I tip my hat to the students who faithfully maintain the garden; Ann Ogram, the school’s science and garden teacher; and JV Farms, which supports the whole project.
Well done!
My tummy thanks you too!
