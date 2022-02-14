Happy Valentine’s Day!
I read an article titled, “The Best Places to Take Your Valentine.”
Curious, I checked it out.
The list contained 16 destinations, “picked out of romance novel,” ranging from Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa; Seville, Spain; and Hampshire, England, to Marrakesh, Morocco; Railay Beach, Thailand; and Kyoto, Japan.
Wow!
Needless to day, that is a pretty lavish list.
Now don’t take this wrong, my wife and I would surely enjoy journeying to all of those places, but we’re pretty down to earth, too, especially in these times. So much so, that we find a lot of romance enjoying the warmth of a campfire out in the desert at our favorite, secluded camp site near Picacho Peak.
The meals cooked over the coals, the morning sunrises and the evening sunsets, well, they just can’t be beat.
Maybe we could try making s’mores using a box of Valentines chocolates instead of Hershey bars.
So to my honey, I love you, happy Valentine’s Day! Let’s pack up the gear and the dog and let’s go!