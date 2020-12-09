Two years ago, I set out to bring the American Flyer “Super Chief” train set my dad gave me for Christmas when I was … a month old … back to life.
I got it to work again, and was so excited to show my wife how it cruised around the base of our Christmas tree. I thought to myself, it doesn’t get any more traditional than this.
Hold that thought.
And flash forward to today and one of those television shopping channels selling train sets … remote-controlled train sets. Or if you prefer, you can use an app on your phone.
I know, that’s probably the only way today to get a youngster interested in something like a model train, short of maybe making it into a video game.
But that’s just not “traditional,” because it eliminates dads and their kids sitting on the floor, wrestling with that big ol’ transformer, the red and green lights aglow, moving the lever to make it go forward or backward.
A remote-controlled train? Bah humbug!