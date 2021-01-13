I feel so, so sorry for the high school coaches in Arizona.
Not just the ones in Yuma, but the entire state.
It’s not enough that they’ve had to deal non-stop with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ve also had to deal with the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Consider this. Earlier this week, the AIA met and voted to suspend all winter sports. In Yuma, that’s wrestling, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer.
The seasons, which had already been pushed back to start in January by the AIA, were done before they ever started.
Coaches had to tell their players the unfortunate news. For some it was just plain heartbreaking. I mean, how do you tell a senior his high school career is prematurely over?
Then, yesterday, the AIA decides to meet, again. And the prep sports governing body for Arizona votes again and changes its mind.
Holy moly!
So, coaches got to tell their teams that their seasons are back on.
Unless, of course, the AIA meets again …