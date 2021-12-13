I saw an advertise-ment where the term “DIYers” was used.
I’d never heard that before. DIY, yes. DIYers, no.
The spokesperson said something to the effect, “For all the DIYers out there.”
That would be me.
But truthfully, I’m more of a DIYTAFHFMSer – as in, “Do It Yourself Then Ask For Help Fixing My Screw-up-er.”
Oh yeah.
My success rate is nothing to write home about. More often than not, either before I start, or halfway into a project, I can be heard phoning a good friend of mine who also happens to be a well established contractor. And I have to say, he is SO patient with me. I just hope that after a while, when he sees my name come up on the caller ID, he doesn’t start turning his phone off.
I don’t think he will, however, because then he’ll miss the chance to tease me one more time about me installing the brake pads on my truck backwards. He likes to point that out every so often. Keeps me humble, I guess.