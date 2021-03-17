It’s no secret that I don’t care for the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
But my contempt has reached a new level.
The AIA’s COVID-19 restrictions for media while covering – or photographing – baseball and softball games this spring are, well, mind-boggling.
Under the AIA’s “guidelines,” photographers are not allowed inside softball or baseball dugouts, where I prefer to shoot from.
In the case of baseball, a “photographer’s circle” will be placed on the field, in foul territory, from which a photographer may stand inside and shoot from.
But, no such “circle” will be made available for softball games.
Seriously?
I’d much rather be on a softball field, and risk getting hit by one of those balls than stand out there during a baseball game and risk getting zinged by one of the those missiles.
This makes no sense.
I’m hoping the Yuma schools take matters into their own hands and bend the rules, so to speak, so I can do my job.
And for the record, I don’t shoot through fences. Nope. Not going to happen.