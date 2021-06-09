I hear people are now building their own coffins, or caskets.
I was not aware of this. Apparently it’s all about saving money.
It got me to thinking. When I was in seventh and eighth grade, the boys all had to take wood shop and each of us was required to build something to get a passing grade. Gun racks and coffee tables were popular.
I went a different direction and made a stereo record cabinet my first year, and a desk my second year.
Mr. Tucker, our teacher, was a great guy, and I would have loved to have seen the look on his face if I told him I was going to build a coffin.
And when the Northern Yuma County Fair – now the La Paz County Fair – rolled around, Wallace Elementary School had a booth and the boys’ shop projects were displayed along with the girls’ home economics projects.
Can you imagine peoples’ reactions if they saw coffins on display at the fair, in the school booth?
As Mastercard would say, priceless!