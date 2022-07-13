In the course of a year, I shoot a ton of photos for the Yuma Sun.
Often-times, I’m shooting the same subjects over and over, like the fair, car show, balloon festival, etc., and I hope our readers notice that I try to give them a different perspective each and every time, so it’s not the same ‘ol, same ‘ol.
The most challenging, however, are our high school Player of the Year photos for every sport. When I’ve already shot, let’s say 15 years of tennis players, my imagination is pretty much running on empty when it comes to using a different pose each year
Which brings me to a letter I received, critical of a 2022 POY photo. The writer said the photo was “truly a shame,” I should stop using “trendy” or “unique” poses, and I owed the athlete an apology.
Ouch!
All I can say is, I try to make every photo special; I thought that photo was pretty cool; and it’s unfortunate that it didn’t meet the writer’s expectations.