Does your house have an attic?
Ever been up there?
Or better yet, if your house doesn’t have an “attic,” have you ever been up in the space between the ceiling and the roof?
I was there this weekend. I had to install a couple of gable vents. Why is another story for some other time.
Anyway, I have to tell you, climbing around those joists is not an easy task. My wife said we should hire someone. But no, macho me said, “Don’t be silly. I’ve got this.”
Then after I got started she asked me if there was anything I needed and I said, “Yeah, the body of a 20-year-old.”
I got the job done, but it took forever, and that doesn’t include the part where my foot slipped off the joists, not once, but three times.
Do you know what that results in?
Yup, cracks in your ceiling, which are clearly visible from inside.
So, now I’m going to have to learn how to fix that.
Maybe I should have hired someone.