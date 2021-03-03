Tomorrow is March 4.
If my dad had survived his battle with cancer, we’d be celebrating his 96th birthday.
As hard as he fought that nasty disease, it got the best of him. My dad was not only the smartest man I ever knew, he was also the bravest.
That being said, I find it fitting that tomorrow is also National Hug a G.I. Day.
My dad is the one G.I. I’d like to hug. He served with the U.S. Army in World War II, seeing action in Europe before being shipped to Japan for the occupation.
He didn’t talk a lot about his time in the service, except making fun of when he had to serve “KP.”
He left the army as a Staff Sergeant. He was offered a promotion to First Lieutenant, but he wanted to go home instead.
For that I’m thankful, because I probably wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that decision.
And that makes me want to hug him just that much more.
Dad, love you and miss you!