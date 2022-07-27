This is insane!
I admit I do not know or am not aware of the circumstan-ces behind all of this, but that does not change my thinking about how crazy it is for Yuma children to be going back to school tomorrow!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is insane!
I admit I do not know or am not aware of the circumstan-ces behind all of this, but that does not change my thinking about how crazy it is for Yuma children to be going back to school tomorrow!
Yes, tomorrow. July 28. All of the schools in the Crane School District are back in session.
But that’s not the end of this craziness. All of the schools in Yuma Elementary School District One open their campuses on Monday, and YUHSD students report next Thursday!
One more thing. The first high school football game, is Aug. 19. Yup, Yuma hosts Dysart that night.
My gosh!
I don’t like the phrase “back in the day” but, back in the day school didn’t start until after Labor Day. And school was out before Memorial Day.
What happened? Oh yeah, we now have “Fall Break,” “Winter Break” and “Spring Break,” all of which I suppose eat into the required number of school days, so it’s necessary to start school in the middle of the summer.
Geeze!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.