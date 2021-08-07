A story in Men’s Journal is titled, “6 Damn-Good Shower Beers Best Enjoyed Stark-Naked.”
The first paragraph reads, “Instead of staring at the soap bar, pondering life’s mysteries, turn your bathroom into a bar by grabbing a can.”
Seriously?
Maybe I’m not qualified to comment on this, um, review, because, well, I’m not a beer drinker (sorry dad, but despite what you said, I never “developed a taste” for it).
But even if I was a beer drinker, I would ever, ever be caught drinking a beer naked, much less in the shower.
When I’m in the shower – and we’re getting really personal here – I have but a few objectives in mind – brush my teeth, wash my hair, wash my body parts and on Mondays and Thursdays shave my face – usually all in the interest of getting ready for work.
That’s it. No more, no less.
I’ve also never wanted to sing in the shower, or dance for that matter.
Heck, I’m still trying to figure out what a loofah is all about.