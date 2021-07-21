I’ve mowed a lot of grass in my lifetime, and I mean a LOT of grass.
And every blade was cut using what I’ll call a standard gasoline push mower.
Needless to say, I’ve also sweat a LOT while mowing all of that grass, which included my mom and dad’s giant yard starting when I was 12 years old, three “clients” in that old neighborhood, and my own yard now as an adult.
Today, I see it as a responsibility, and a workout.
But all that is changing. My wife, concerned I might be “over doing it,” bought a rider mower last week. And I must admit, it’s pretty darn cool.
But if she was r-e-a-l-l-y concerned about me, she should have purchased a Husqvarna Automower, the yard dude’s version of the Roomba vacuum.
This robot “automatically maintains your lawn at all times, rain or shine.” And of course, you can program it using your smartphone.
Wow!
Just when I thought the human race could not get any lazier! Folks, the year 2525 is getting closer!