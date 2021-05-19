Well, I’ve got to clean up my act.
The newsroom staff at the Yuma Sun was notified Tuesday that we are re-opening the newsroom after months of working from home due to COVID-19 concerns.
Actually, when we were given that option in early 2020, I chose to keep coming in and doing my job at my workstation.
And while it was a bit creepy – a completely dark newsroom except for the little work lamp aglow next to my computer – it was pretty nice, to be honest.
I mean, until the design crew arrived late in the afternoon, I had the whole place to myself.
And that bred some bad habits. I mean, I didn’t think twice about burping or emitting some other sounds, because there was nobody here to hear me.
It begged the philosophical question, “If a photographer burps in the newsroom and no one is around to hear it, does he make a sound?”
Of course he does, and now I have to be mindful of that and get back to minding my manners.