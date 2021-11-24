Readers of the Yuma Sun were asked to submit letters talking about what they are most thankful for this Thanksgiving.
I’m not eligible, because I work here, but I have to share this thankful thought.
I’m thankful for the entire medical staff at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev., for saving my mother from a near-death episode brought on by a brain aneurism four weeks ago. Today, she is nearly at full recovery.
If I had the means, I would give each and everyone in the neurosurgical intensive care unit who cared for my mother, from the surgeon and his surgical team to the registered nurses, nursing assistants, physical therapists, everyone, one gigantic Thanksgiving bonus.
And I can’t leave out the flight crew that got my mom safely from Parker to Vegas.
I’d actually like to give ‘em all a heartfelt hug, but I’m pretty sure COVID-19 protocol wouldn’t allow that. So, this First Take is dedicated to all of them!
Each of you was magnificent! Thank you, thank you, thank you!