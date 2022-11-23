“Over the river and through the woods, to grand-mother’s house we go … “
What started out as a poem written in 1844, celebrates the author’s childhood memories of visiting her grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving.
That was not the case during my childhood.
We went out on the road one time, to Los Angeles to spend Thanksgiving with one of my dad’s sisters. There was no extended break in those days, so we left after school on Wednesday, and thusly got to L.A. long after dark, but in time for “the worst fog in the city’s history,” according to the dude on the radio.
Not being able to see where we were, my dad drove slowly up and down streets, trying to see street signs, or house numbers. He finally stopped at a home and asked where we were and for directions.
Remember, this was l-o-n-g before GPS or cell phones.
Anyway, we made it, finally, and when my dad’s sister answered the door, she said, “Where have you been?”
My dad was not amused.
