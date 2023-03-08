Great kite flying weather, right?
When I was a youngster, my friends and I would buy those old-school paper and wood kites. I think they were about 10 cents.
The string cost more, and you had to have a l-o-t of string if you were planning on flying way up there.
We’d assemble the kites on our driveway. The secret, was the “tail,” and I got in, um, some trouble for shredding a pillow case or two to make the best tails.
Anyway, the wackiest part was, when we all got our kites up in the air we’d cut the string. No, seriously, we’d cut the string then chase them down to see who had to run the farthest to retrieve their kite.
One of our friends, Mike Miller, won the contest once, because he couldn’t bring his kite back. It landed about two miles away, on the railroad tracks on the bridge over the Colorado River, and a Santa Fe freight train ran it over.
We thought it was hilarious. Mike, not so much.
