Years ago, when all-star first baseman Fred “Crime Dog” McGriff played for the San Diego Padres, I became a huge fan of his.
I remained a fan when he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
I told my dad, who was a diehard Braves fan – so much so that having grown up in Wisconsin, when the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta, my dad still loved ‘em – that getting McGriff was huge!
My dad was not convinced, even though I tried and tried to convince him that McGriff was a bona fide home run hitting star. It got to be a running gag that when McGriff had a good day, I’d call my dad and say, “Hey, did you see what McGriff did?”
But my dad never gave in.
Now, McGriff is entering the Hall of Fame.
When I read the story the other morning, I paused, looked up toward the heavens and said, “I don’t want to say anything, but look who’s in the Hall of Fame.”
I still haven’t heard back.
