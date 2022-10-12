My mom turns 90 today.
Think about that, 90 years of life experiences.
Born on a farm in the Parker Valley, the daughter of a cotton farmer, she would start school late each year because she and her siblings had to first pick their father’s cotton, by hand.
In high school my mom was what we’d refer to as a “stud” athlete, where she excelled at whatever she tried.
She later became an outstanding bowler – when Parker had a bowling alley – with trophies to prove it, and as one might expect, when Emerald Canyon Golf Course was built, she became a pretty damn good golfer, winning one of the club championships.
She also became a nurse, working endless hours assisting two doctors – we rarely saw her on holiday weekends – before there was ever a hospital in Parker.
She’s seen a lot, done a lot, and is still “doing her thing” in assisted living, where one of the workers refers to her as “ma.”
“Ma,” happy birthday! Love, Randy (your No. 1 son).
