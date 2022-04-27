You’ve heard that you can find “anything” on the internet, right?
I have to admit, I’ve found a lot of stuff, like how to change the brake pads on my truck; how to install an attic vent; how to lay roofing shingles; even how to care for a baby squirrel, a baby dove and a days-old kitten.
But I didn’t really think you could find “anything” until …
Stupidly, I recently purchased a “smart” TV for my mother. I say that because my mother is not into that technology (she still pays all of her bills by mail). She’s never been on the internet, refuses to go there, swearing that nothing but evil exists out there in hyperspace.
Anyway, the smart TV did not go over so well.
So, I Googled, “Simplest flat screen TV for my 89-year-old mother.”
And it up came a ton of options. I was, well, flabbergasted. I purchased one, and it is so easy for my mom to operate.
Score one for the information highway. Just don’t tell my mom.