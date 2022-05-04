May the 4th Be With You!
Folks, it’s Star Wars Day.
But while a number of Yumans – some who were around when a portion of the third installment, “Return of the Jedi,” was filmed in 1982 at the Imperial Sand Dunes – and others around the globe will no doubt be wearing their best Star Wars attire today, it has a whole different meaning in our house.
Don’t get me wrong, we’re Star Wars fans, but our May the 4th Be With You has a much deeper meaning. On this day, three years ago, we went to the Humane Society of Yuma and fostered two kittens.
Needless to say they are now much loved members of the Hoeft family (the plan all along was to adopt them, not just foster them).
We couldn’t be happier. They are our “kids,” they make us laugh and smile, and oftentimes make us wonder what in the world are they thinking?
Maybe, when they’re watching us clean their litter box, it’s “May the force be with you.”