If you are a Spectrum subscriber and you’re anything like me, you’ve got to be absolutely fed up with the dude in the Spectrum television commercial who repeats, over and over, “and the second line is free!”
I’m wearing out the mute button on my remote control.
On the flip side, have you seen the Geico insurance advertisement with Orville and Wilbur Wright?
If you haven’t, google it – “Wright Brothers: Wrong Plane Etiquette.” Whoever thought it up has a great sense of humor, and I guarantee it will make you laugh, or at the very least smile.
What I like is, it’s simple and imaginative. I mean, lost in the genius and wonderment of inventing, building and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane, in this case supposedly for the first time, Wilbur puts down an “arm rest,” to which the brothers argue over who gets to use it. Hilarious!
Then Orville lowers a “tray table for snacking,” and starts eating peanuts.
“I didn’t get peanuts!” exclaims Wilbur.