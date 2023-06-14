It’s Flag Day 2023.
Our flag is up and flying.
Actually, it’s flying every day, because my wife and I are proud to be Americans and we fully understand what the Stars and Stripes represent.
I’ve actually been flying the American flag since I was 10 years old and my friends and I built our first backyard “fort.”
In the interest of full disclosure, however, it wasn’t the first flag we flew. No, the first flag was the Jolly Roger (skull and crossbones), which I’d brought back from a trip to Disneyland.
But that flag disappeared in a summer wind storm, and shortly thereafter, on a Saturday morning, our neighbor, Mr. Husson, a World War II combat veteran, walked up to our backyard fence, handed me a small, folded American flag and said, “Try this one on for size.”
We flew that flag, and I had it until my mom cleaned out my bedroom after I got married.
Still, knowing what that flag – the flag – meant to Mr. Husson lives on in me.
