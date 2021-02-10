I read John Vaughn’s recent First Take about the books he noticed in the background of news celebrities during Zoom interviews on a variety of networks, and took a look at what someone might see on the shelves behind me and my computer at home.
It should come as no surprise, to some anyway, that they would see “The Last Lap,” “Faster,” “Sprint Car Salvation,” “Boss: The Bill Stroppe Story,” “American Speed,” the Mike Arthur series, “Old School,” and “McQueen’s Machines,” in the collection.
Also, “Wild, High and Tight,” “Bo Knows Bo,” “All That Once Was Good,” “Instant Replay,” “Baseball, The Wall, And Me,” “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” and “When Pride Still Mattered,” are there.
Some publications that would no doubt entertain – and maybe perplex – some folks, however, are, “The Beach Boys: America’s Band,” “No Easy Day,” “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young,” “Moonshot,” “Go. Dog. Go!” “Horton Hatches The Egg,” “The Practical Gardner’s Encyclopedia,” “Photography for Dummies,” and the “Holy Bible.”
See, you really can’t judge a book by its cover.