A 1960s music show that I listen to occasion-ally on the radio has a Saturday program during which listeners are encouraged to call in song requests and tell the “story behind the song,” in other words, why that particular tune has special meaning.
I have no interest in calling in, but three songs immediately come to mind.
First, in the fall of 1970, as the Parker High team bus was pulling out of the school parking lot, bound for the Class A state championship football game, the song “Up Around the Bend,” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, began playing on the 8-track.
Second, in February of 1971, as the same team bus was departing, headed to the Class A state basketball tournament, “Get Back,” by the Beatles, played first.
And third, Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” was the first song to play on the cassette on my first “pre-run” at the beginning of my off-road racing career. How ironic is that?
Needless to say, each time I hear any of those songs, I can’t help but smile.