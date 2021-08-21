Oh my!
The pressure is on!
It’s … fantasy football league draft weekend.
A year ago I promised myself I’d skip this season, partly because it can eat up a lot of your time, if you let it, and partly because I didn’t like the fact that teams not in title contention at the end of the season traded all of their quality players to playoff teams. I didn’t think that was fair.
The way I see it, you dance with the one who brung ya, as the saying goes.
Anyway, the rules have since changed, there won’t be any fire sales, and I caved, and said I’d do it again.
Drat!
Now I have to go through the agony of trying to pick the best quarterback, running back, receiver, kicker, defense, etc., while nine other “owners” are doing the same thing.
Is there a strategy?
Don’t ask me. I just buy a fantasy football magazine and do pretty much whatever the “experts” recommend.
I’ll let you know how I do in, um, early January.