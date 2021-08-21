Oh my!

The pressure is on!

It’s … fantasy football league draft weekend.

A year ago I promised myself I’d skip this season, partly because it can eat up a lot of your time, if you let it, and partly because I didn’t like the fact that teams not in title contention at the end of the season traded all of their quality players to playoff teams. I didn’t think that was fair.

The way I see it, you dance with the one who brung ya, as the saying goes.

Anyway, the rules have since changed, there won’t be any fire sales, and I caved, and said I’d do it again.

Drat!

Now I have to go through the agony of trying to pick the best quarterback, running back, receiver, kicker, defense, etc., while nine other “owners” are doing the same thing.

Is there a strategy?

Don’t ask me. I just buy a fantasy football magazine and do pretty much whatever the “experts” recommend.

I’ll let you know how I do in, um, early January.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you