I learned a lot during my years growing up in the Parker school system.
What I didn’t learn, however, was how to save someone’s life.
That’s not the case over in eastern Arizona. In Thatcher, the Thatcher Unified School District undertook a phenomenal project recently, teaching every one of its students from seventh grade through 12th grade, how to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and how to operate an AED (automated external defibrillator).
No, you didn’t misread what I wrote. They taught e-v-e-r-y student. It took two days, but they got it done.
The project stemmed from two incidents – a junior high basketball coach collapsed during practice two months ago but the players and other personnel were able to save his life because they already had these skills; and a seventh grade girl who collapsed two years ago during track practice, but was not as fortunate and died.
All I can say is bravo for making this a priority, and maybe other school districts in Arizona and throughout the country should take notice.