Surprise!
The Phoenix Suns are one game away from the NBA championship series!
Most of us know that, but I’m thinking department store product purchasing personnel are totally perplexed. I say that because while shopping recently in three of Yuma’s biggest non-hardware stores I noticed that none of them carried a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g with a Suns logo on it.
There was plenty of Diamondbacks stuff, ASU, UofA, even some Arizona Cardinals merchandise, some Lakers, even a Tampa Bay cap, but not a thing with the Suns logo.
All I can figure is because the Suns didn’t make the post-season playoffs a year ago and they were horrific the two years before that – 19-63 (2018-19) and 21-61 (2017-18) – whoever orders sports apparel for these stores said to themselves, “Why bother? They stink.”
Um, wrong answer!
Anything “Suns” related would be flying off the shelves right now. And these are not the words of a bandwagon rider, but a Suns fan since the days of Connie Hawkins, Dick Van Arsdale and Walter Davis!
Go Suns!