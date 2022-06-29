I travel a lot nowadays between Yuma and Lake Havasu City, visiting my mom who is in assisted living.
I had to make the trip again yesterday and was glad to have my iPod along, which contains the music I enjoy listening to.
It wasn’t always like that, however.
Back in the day, as the saying goes, when I raced off-road, we would spend hours out in the desert pre-running. This was long before CDs and satellite radio and such, so we relied on a cassette deck to entertain us. Once while preparing for the Parker 400, we took off and discovered the only cassette we had on board was Shania Twain’s “Come On Over.”
So, for about three hours, that cassette played over and over and over.
Afterward, I vowed we would never, ever be without a good music selection again.
Thus, a mix of the ‘60s and ‘70s was born, and as it turns out, after we had two pretty gnarly crashes, Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” became our anthem ... not “Honey, I’m Home.”