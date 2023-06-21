Daniel Loyd Beaver III, has a birthday today.
And for the next six months, the former mayor of Parker, who I call “Danny” and who is also my lifelong best friend, and I are the same age. He can’t call me “older,” which he likes to do the other six months out of the year.
Anyway I wanted to wish him a happy birthday, and say thank you for a lifetime of the best memories. Always the more “outgoing” one, among the things Danny taught me were how to ride a motorcycle, how to swim and how to “box out” on the basketball court.
He also got our sex education started by sharing the “Playboy” magazines he “discovered” in his dad’s bathroom.
We also spent 12 years racing together across the deserts of Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Mexico, all to which his three older sisters thanked me for “keeping Danny out of trouble.”
In all honesty, however, I believe he is the one who has always been looking out for me.