I really dislike hypocrites.
Case in point.
An auto manufac-turer that was once a major player in off-road racing, with superstar Roger Mears, the older brother of Indy Car great Rick Mears, driving what were called “mini trucks,” collected something like 19 championships.
Then one season the manufacturer must have developed a guilty conscience or something like that, and pulled out of the sport. The reason, the manufacturer stated, was because it felt off-road racing was a danger to the environment.
Really?
I admit there a few bad seeds who don’t stay on the prescribed course, but all in all it’s a well organized and policed competition. As a matter of fact, today the vehicles carry GPS devices that tell race officials if a competitor has veered off course or has gone too fast in speed restricted zones.
Anyway, here recently, that very same manufacturer that once denounced off-road racing, has launched a television advertising campaign, in which it boasts of its off-road championships.
Hmmm … I’m sorry, but you can’t have it both ways.
