I’m a guy.
That means I give my wife flowers.
It used to be on her birthday and Valentine’s Day, you know, the traditional stuff.
But given the times we live in now, and the way our world is changing socially and culturally, I believe we all could use a mental or emotional boost at any given time, not when it’s expected.
So, I started sending or taking my wife flowers for no reason at all.
Which brings me to this.
While watching an episode of “Yellowstone,” 14-year-old Carter asks Beth Dutton when does a man give a woman flowers?
She replies, “You give them for no reason, no reason at all.”
Now, given the popularity of this television series – it’s the top-rated show in the country – I was wondering if anyone bothered to do a study of all the flower shops across the United States, and other flower outlets, like grocery stores, to find out if flower sales spiked on the Monday after this episode aired on Dec. 21, 2021?
I bet they did.
