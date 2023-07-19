On Friday, among the who knows how many new movies which will debut that day, are two that caught my attention – “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”
Barbie didn’t catch my attention because I’m going to go see it, but rather because the question popped into my head, “Which movie will the American viewing public choose to see more, fantasy or history?”
I also found it interesting that a movie website gave a detailed account of the Barbie storyline, including how Barbie gets booted out of “Barbieland” before becoming philosophical in the end, but when it came to Oppenheimer it said only, “The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb.”
Oh yeah, the website also wrote, “Based on a toy,” in reference to “Barbie.”
It should have said Oppenheimer is based on world-altering facts and events, and everyone who is not familiar with the outcome, or even if they are familiar with the outcome, should see it, if for no other reason then it is a history lesson, pure and simple.