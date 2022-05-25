A lot of people in Yuma County will be attending high school graduations Friday night.
To those family and friends with seniors about to take their first big step into the real world, consider yourself blessed.
By that I mean, as I write this, there are 19 families in Uvalde, Texas, who will never get to experience this milestone in the life of their children.
What in the world is happening to us?
When did our society take a wrong turn and instead of driving down the road to respectfulness, decency and integrity, we’ve driven off a cliff?
Are we in a free fall, with a humanity-ending crash the inevitable end?
I’m hoping and praying that is not so, that we can come together and show the world how to live with one another instead of killing one another.
But, as my dad used to say, if you’re going to point out a problem, you should have a solution, too.
I’m sorry, Dad, but I don’t have one.
Sadly, I don’t think anyone does.