Saturday will mark the 45th New Year’s Day I’ve spent in Yuma since moving here, well, 45 years ago.
This “milestone” occurred to me last week and I thought to myself, “Wow!”
Then I started thinking about how things have changed over those years. Here’s a little trip down memory lane which some of you might enjoy.
Gone are the Stardust Hotel; the Mesa and Crest drive-In theaters; A.J. Bayless; Yuma Greyhound Park; TG&Y; Farley’s Hardware; Fed Mart; Sears and the Southgate Mall; the Old Trails Steakhouse; the Co-op Store; Baskin Robbins; Jack & Rosie’s; the Arroyo Dunes restaurant; Wally White’s CBs; Mesa Sport Shop; and San Diego Padres spring training.
I once lived in a home in which the backyard fronted Avenue B, across from where the Wal-Mart now stands. All of that acreage was farm land, and when they were growing cotton, the crop dusters would spray at night, flying and turning over my house, lighting up my bedroom in the process.
I miss a lot of those old things, but not that.