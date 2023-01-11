As you might expect, all of the sports talk show hosts on radio Tuesday were focused on Monday night’s college football championship game, Georgia’s 65-7 blowout of Texas Christian.
One commentator said it was SO bad, that he wanted to thank the Bulldogs for allowing him the chance to do something he had been meaning to do for a long time – reorganize his walk-in closet. Yeah, he quit watching at halftime and spent the remainder of the game undertaking that task, sorting shoes and socks and such.