I read an article the other day in Men’s Journal titled, “The 25 Best Types of Sandwiches in America.”
Obviously they didn’t ask me for my input, because there are a few that were left off the “best” list.
First, and one of my all-time favorites: peanut butter and mayonnaise. Hey, don’t go ewwww unless you’ve tried it.
Second, my wife’s grilled cheese sandwich. Her creations really are to die for. So gooey … um, um, um!
Third, my brother’s peanut butter, jelly and banana sandwich. No, seriously, it’s that good.
Next, the PB&J burger at Brewers. I thought it was weird when I first saw it on the menu, but I had to try it and it is, well, indescribable.
The cheese steak – with everything but lettuce and tomatoes – at Ronnie’s Pizza. Fed them to a few of my friends, and they couldn’t get over how good they were.
The Especial at Lutes.
The patty melt at the Yuma Landing.
And, the Village Inn Special at, well, Village Inn of course. Muah!
