A word of advice.
If you haven’t already done so, get a flu vaccination.
I know what I’m talking about.
The flu bug bit me on Friday and by Saturday afternoon I was in dire straights, uncontrollable chills, temperature up and down between 101 and 103, sweating, no appetite, just about everything you can associate with this sometimes deadly virus.
On Sunday, it felt like the worst was over until my temperature spiked, again.
Monday morning, it was like it had all been a bad dream. My caring wife – bless her – assured me it hadn’t been, and I was instructed to not even think about going to work.
Tuesday, after promising to pace myself and not over do it, I got the okie dokie to go back to work, sort of.
The bottom line is this: I was vaccinated for the flu, and I was down, um, let’s say three days.
Others, who have not been vaccinated and got the flu, have struggled for up to two weeks to get well again.
Just saying.
