The website Wallethub published a story last week about “2021’s Best Places for Summer Jobs.”
Scottsdale came in atop the chart, because it has the “highest median income for part-time workers (adjusted for cost of living), $27,317.”
Holy cow! $27,317 for a summer job?
Folks, the summer between my eighth grade and freshman year in high school, I had a job picking garlic. Yup, garlic.
My first – and only – paycheck was 84 cents. Yup, 84 cents. Obviously I wasn’t too good at it, and I obviously didn’t last long.
But, still wanting to work, I asked a man in Parker for a job in his landscaping business. He said he didn’t pay much – $1 an hour and “all the hamburgers you can eat” – but if I was interested, the job was mine.
I took it, and held that job for two summers. It kept me in Car Craft and Hot Rod magazines, 15-cent Cokes at the drugstore, and 35-cent movies at the Parker Theater.
Boy, I can’t imagine what I would have done with $27,317!